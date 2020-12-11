 Skip to main content
Police need help identifying suspect in Christiansburg theft

Christiansburg theft suspect

Christiansburg police need help identifying a suspect in a theft case from September.

 Courtesy of Christiansburg Police Department

Christiansburg police are asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera in a cell phone store theft.

The male suspect was reported to have concealed a box of Power Beats Pro Earbuds, valued at $249 in his backpack at the U.S. Cellular store in the 100 block of Conston Avenue NW on Sept. 25.

The man was wearing a face covering, but had it pulled down when entering the store. He face was caught on a security camera, but police have not yet been able to identify him.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Officer T.D. Haidle at 382-3131 ext. 395.

