Police need help identifying suspect in Christiansburg theft

Christiansburg police are asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera in a cell phone store theft.

The male suspect was reported to have concealed a box of Power Beats Pro Earbuds, valued at $249 in his backpack at the U.S. Cellular store in the 100 block of Conston Avenue NW on Sept. 25.

The man was wearing a face covering, but had it pulled down when entering the store. He face was caught on a security camera, but police have not yet been able to identify him.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Officer T.D. Haidle at 382-3131 ext. 395.

