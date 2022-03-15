Police officer among three slain in Covington gunfire

A Covington police officer is among three people dead after a shooting Monday in the city, Virginia State Police said.

The slain officer was identified by Covington police as 35-year-old Caleb Daniel Ogilvie.

State police said that the other casualties included the initial shooter in the incident, Toney S. Poulston Jr., 42, of Covington, and an older relative who Poulston shot, Randall Lee Paxton, 64, also of Covington.

According to a brief account that state police issued Monday night, Paxton and his wife worked at a store and gas station in the 100 block of Covington's North Alleghany Avenue. Poulston entered the store at about 4:30 p.m. and "a domestic situation ensued," state police said.

Poulston shot Paxton, state police said.

Law enforcement was alerted to "Poulston's erratic and escalating behavior" and both city police and officers from the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office hurried to the scene, state police said. They found Poulston coming out of the store. He was armed with a handgun, state police said.

There was gunfire and both Poulston and Ogilvie were killed.

No other details of the confrontations between Poulston and Paxton, and Poulston and officers were given.

After securing the area, officers entered the store and found Paxton dead. His wife was in the store and was uninjured, state police said.

No one else was hurt in the shootings, state police said.

Covington police Chief Christopher Smith asked state police to investigate the deaths of his officer and Paxton, and Smith and Sheriff Kevin Hall asked state police to investigate the officer-involved shooting, state police said. That investigation is continuing.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a statement lamenting Ogilvie's death, saying, "The First Lady and I are devastated by the tragic loss … This serves as a reminder that law enforcement officers risk their lives every day they put on the uniform. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Ogilvie, the Covington Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time."

The governor said that he will order flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Ogilvie's memorial service.

Ogilvie had served as a U.S. Marine before joining the police force, said the description in a GoFundMe account set up to help his family. The GoFundMe account is at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/yk42g-help-for-covington-police-officers-family. On Tuesday evening, the account had raised nearly $30,000 toward a $50,000 goal.

