Police officer among three slain in Covington gunfire

COVINGTON — A Covington police officer is among three people dead after a shooting Monday in the city, Virginia State Police said.

The slain officer was identified by Covington police as 35-year-old Caleb Daniel Ogilvie.

State police said that the other casualties included the initial shooter in the incident, Toney S. Poulston Jr., 42, of Covington, and an older relative who Poulston shot, Randall Lee Paxton, 64, also of Covington.

According to a brief state police account, Paxton and his wife worked at a store and gas station in the 100 block of North Alleghany Avenue. Poulston entered the store at about 4:30 p.m. and "a domestic situation ensued," state police said.

Poulston shot Paxton, state police said.

Law enforcement was alerted to "Poulston's erratic and escalating behavior" and both city police and officers from the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office hurried to the scene. They found Poulston coming out of the store. He was armed with a handgun, state police said.

There was gunfire and both Poulston and a city officer were killed, state police said.

No other details of the confrontations between Poulston and Paxton, and Poulston and police were given.

After securing the area, officers entered the store and found Paxton dead. His wife was in the store and was uninjured, state police said.

No one else was hurt in the shootings, state police said.

Covington police Chief Christopher Smith asked state police to investigate the deaths of his officer and Paxton, and Smith and Sheriff Kevin Hall asked state police to investigate the officer-involved shooting, state police said. That investigation is continuing.

