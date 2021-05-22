Police officer fires shot during incident at Roanoke County apartment; no injuries

A Roanoke County Police officer was placed on administrative leave following a incident Saturday morning that led to the firing of a police weapon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The incident occurred after 11:40 a.m. while officers were responding to a call of a suicidal adult male in an apartment on the 3800 block of Sunhaven Court, the department said. The officers were initially told the man had a knife, but were informed upon their arrival to the scene at 11:45 a.m. that the man had a gun, the department said.

Police were also told the man’s wife had tried to get the gun away from him, the department said.

Police heard a disturbance as they approached the apartment and entered the residence, the department. An altercation ensued and a single shot was fired by a county police officer, the department said. The incident resulted in no injuries.

The man in the apartment was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, county police said. No criminal charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation.

The officer who fired the shot was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.