Police provide more details on Floyd County officer-involved fatal shooting

WILLIS — Virginia State Police said a Floyd County man was fatally shot Sunday after he brandished a fireman and refused to comply with county deputies' orders.

The incident occurred Sunday at 10:15 p.m. in the rural community of Willis and claimed the life of 58-year-old Troy Allen Bain.

State police said the deadly encounter occurred when county deputies went to Bain's residence on Dogwood Lane to serve an emergency custody order.

Bain died at the scene after being shot, state police said, adding that no officers were injured.

A state police investigation requested by the Floyd County Sheriff Office is ongoing. Findings will be turned over to the county commonwealth's attorney, state police said.