Police report wounded man, evidence of gunfire Thursday in northwest Roanoke

A man was hospitalized after being shot late Thursday in northwest Roanoke.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Rockland Avenue, a police spokeswoman said Friday. They found a man with "what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound" outside a residence. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but additional details about his condition were not made available.

Police said they determined that the shooting actually occurred in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue, where they found property damage and other evidence of recent gunfire. That's about two blocks northeast of Rockland, near Afton Gardens Apartments.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon, police said.

That incident marks the second reported shooting incident in Roanoke this week. On Tuesday evening, a driver was hit by gunfire while driving on Interstate 581, reportedly between the Orange and Elm avenue exits. His condition was also described as serious, but no additional information has since been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be left anonymously.

