Police respond to early Sunday shooting on Williamson Road

A man was hospitalized with what police called “a serious gunshot wound,” and officers are investigating his shooting after a Sunday morning incident, according to a news release.

Police received notification about 2:40 a.m. of a wounded man outside a business in the 4300 block of Williamson Road Northeast. Officers found him lying in the parking lot, and Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No suspects were found at the scene and no arrests were made in what the news release termed an ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the text with "RoanokePD." Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

- Tad Dickens

