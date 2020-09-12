 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police say second person was injured by gunfire in Loudon Avenue attack on Friday night

Police say second person was injured by gunfire in Loudon Avenue attack on Friday night

Only $5 for 5 months

Two people were injured by gunfire in a conflict that happened outside a northwest Roanoke home Friday night, Roanoke police said Saturday, amending an earlier account of what occurred.

About 7 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Loudon Avenue, a man wearing a shirt partially tied over his face walked up and began firing on people sitting outside on a porch, a witness told police.

A man was shot and sustained minor injuries, police said. A woman was also injured, and once she was examined at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, authorities concluded she too had been shot.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg
Crime News

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg

A licensed counselor who worked with children, and who was accused of soliciting a child for sex, pleaded no contest Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court to two charges using a communications system to propose sexual acts to a person younger than 15 years old. Jason Robert Francisco, 41, of New Castle, was sentenced to serve three years and six months behind bars.

Crime News

Next-to-last defendant in Operation Crankdown meth case asks to care for dying mother

Thelma Renee Keister, 48, of Montgomery County was sentenced Tuesday to serve a year and three months for a drug possession charge and a probation violation. Keister was the next-to-last of 23 defendants to be sentenced in Operation Crankdown methamphetamine distribution case. She asked to be sent to rehab instead of jail so she could care for her mother, who she said has less than six months to live. Judge Robert Turk said Keister had to go to jail – but could wait until Friday so that she’d have a few more days to get her mother moved into a new home that she said was available.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert