Police say second person was injured by gunfire in Loudon Avenue attack on Friday night

Two people were injured by gunfire in a conflict that happened outside a northwest Roanoke home Friday night, Roanoke police said Saturday, amending an earlier account of what occurred.
About 7 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Loudon Avenue, a man wearing a shirt partially tied over his face walked up and began firing on people sitting outside on a porch, a witness told police.
A man was shot and sustained minor injuries, police said. A woman was also injured, and once she was examined at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, authorities concluded she too had been shot.
The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637.
Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.
