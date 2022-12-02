Police say suspect arrested, charged in 2019 Roanoke fatal shooting

Roanoke police have disclosed that a suspect was arrested last month and charged with first-degree murder in a woman’s July 2019 fatal shooting.

Neighbors heard Salonya Evans screaming for help moments before she was gunned down near her residence on Morehead Street in southeast Roanoke. Evans, 24, a nursing assistant known for her positive demeanor, had 4-year-old daughter.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, Kai Lansana, 32, of Alexandria, Virginia, was identified as a suspect in the homicide.” police said in a news release issued Friday.

The news release didn’t provide information about Lansana’s connection to Evans. In addition to first degree murder, he has been charged with felonious firearm use and burglary.

Shortly after police found Evans’ body, a man told officers “that he had just arrived home, discovered that his residence had been broken into, and his live-in girlfriend was missing,” according to a warrant in Roanoke Circuit Court during the investigation’s early stages.

The man was not named in the document.

Police said Lansana was arrested on Nov. 9 in Frankfort, Kentucky, and extradited to Roanoke, where he was formally charged on Nov. 22.

That was the first information police have publicly released about the case in more than three years.

Lansana is being held without bond in the Roanoke City Jail.