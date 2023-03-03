A man was shot early Friday morning in southeast Roanoke, and police say a suspect remains at large.

Roanoke police said that at 1:40 a.m. the city's 911 call center reported a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Buena Vista Boulevard.

Officers went to the scene and found a man inside a residence with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said in a press release. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect was an adult female, police said.

"A verbal altercation between the victim and suspect led to the shooting," police said. "The suspect and victim are known to one another, and preliminary evidence indicates this is an isolated incident."

Police did not find the woman on the shooting scene, but "officers immediately set up a perimeter and utilized a K-9 to attempt to track the female suspect."

But as of mid-day Friday, the woman had not been located and had not been taken into police custody. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

The shooting is the eighth to injure but not kill at least one person in the city since Jan. 1. During the same Jan. 1 to March 3 time frame in 2022, there were nine.

If you know something about this incident, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with Roanoke police. You can also send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.