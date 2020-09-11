Police seek '90s Cadillac in deadly Roanoke hit-and-run

Police are narrowing their search for a vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision earlier this month in northwest Roanoke.

Search warrants filed this week show investigators are seeking information on white, cream or ivory-colored Cadillac Sevilles from between 1992 and 1997.

On Thursday, investigators seized ownership records from Roanoke's Commissioner of Revenue for vehicles matching that description, warrants show.

The crash in question claimed the life of pedestrian Albert Cager Jr., 55, who died after he was struck and killed by a car at the intersection of Salem Turnpike and Calvary Road.

Cager was crossing the street about 6:15 p.m. when the collision occurred, and the eastbound car that hit him did not stop. Witnesses described the vehicle as a light-colored older model four-door sedan.

A Roanoke police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to emails Friday regarding recent arrests or charges in the case.

Anyone with information about the collision or the vehicle is asked to call police at 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery.

