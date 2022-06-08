Police seek Roanoke County jewelry store theft suspect

The Roanoke County Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man it believes stole jewelry from Frantz Diamonds on Tuesday.

At about 5:30 p.m., police said a white male stole a gold necklace valued at $6,700 from the jewelry store at 3540 Electric Road.

Police said the man left the establishment on foot but may have gotten into a white, 4-door sedan resembling a Hyundai Elantra, which was seen by bystanders leaving the area immediately after the incident.

The suspect was wearing a long-sleeve, navy-blue Mossy Oak shirt, black shoes or boots, a black hat and a white mask. Police said he is slender and in his early 20s.

To share information about the incident or the suspect, call 540-777-5233 to speak to Detective J.C. Gallagher.

