Police seek tips on Williamson Rd. pedestrian fatality from vehicle photos

Investigators released photos Wednesday in their pursuit of information about an apparent hit-and-run that killed a Roanoke woman.

The photos showed a white Ford Explorer believed to be made in the late 1990's. The driver could hold important information, police said, and tips about that person's identity or the location of the Ford Explorer are being sought.

The announcement was made in the investigation into the Jan. 19 death of Jody Adrienne McFarland.

McFarland, 35, was found around 6:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of Williamson Road Northwest. She was unresponsive and lying partially in the road. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is urged to call (540) 344-8500 and leave a message for Fatality Investigator Foster. Tips can remain anonymous.

