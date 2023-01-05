'Possibly endangered' Roanoke County woman missing

Roanoke County police are searching for a "possibly endangered" woman who has been missing for nearly four days.

Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last seen walking in the Vinton and eastern Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, the police department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Freeman, a white female, may be in danger, the post read. Police asked residents to "be on the lookout."

If you know where Freeman is or know something about her whereabouts, call 540-562-3265 to talk to Roanoke County police.