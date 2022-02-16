Prison sentence imposed for fatal ‘heat of the moment’ shooter in Salem parking lot

Three families crowded into a courtroom Wednesday afternoon to learn the sentence that would be delivered in a deadly shooting that erupted outside a busy Salem shopping center in 2020.

There was the family of Zane Chandler Christian, now 26, who loved ones said was a kindhearted person who made a tragic mistake.

There was the family of Emily Christian, his estranged wife, who testified to the suffering her young children are still facing after seeing their father open fire during a custody exchange on the afternoon of Nov. 9, 2020.

Then there was the family of Rico Turner, Emily Christian’s fiance, who was struck multiple times when Zane Christian began shooting and was left hemorrhaging on the ground of the parking lot. He died at a hospital later that day. He was 27.

Judge Chris Clemens, in weighing a sentence for Zane Christian, said he had reflected on the wide number of people hurt by what had happened.

There were grieving parents on both sides, he said. There were children who would grow up without their fathers.

“This is a tragedy, and you caused it,” Clemens said as he turned to Christian.

The judge went on to issue a sentence of 26 years in prison. That was slightly above the range suggested by state-calculated sentencing guidelines but less than what Clemens said he had originally considered.

The judge said he believed Christian had shown genuine remorse, and accounted for that in his final decision.

Christian had previously pleaded to second-degree murder in the case as well as charges of use of a firearm in a felony and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

In court Wednesday, defense attorney Brad Thompson reiterated that Christian was trying to take responsibility for what he had done.

Christian, in his own statement, apologized to Turner’s family. “There was no reason for it,” he said at one point during the hearing. “I was upset. It was the heat of the moment. I was wrong.”

The shooting happened on a Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Lakeside Plaza where Zane and Emily Christian, who had been separated for about two years, were meeting to exchange custody of their children, ages 3 and 4, according to accounts detailed in prior court hearings. Turner also was there with his 5-year-old son.

Zane Christian, upset that his monthly child support payments were just raised, is seen in security camera footage keying Emily Christian’s SUV. Turner got out of the vehicle and pushed Zane Christian as he was walking back to his car.

Christian fell to the ground, got up and rushed Turner with a gun that he had been carrying with him.

Clemens, in explaining his sentence, said the seriousness of the circumstances — a shooting in front of children in a public place surrounded by bystanders — demanded a penalty that went beyond the state guideline range of 14 to 24 years in prison.

The state guidelines are used to advise the courts but judges aren’t bound by them. Clemens said he had been mulling a 30-year sentence but adjusted that after considering Christian’s remorse.

The sentencing hearing included testimony from Emily Christian and from loved ones of Zane Christian. Details about Zane Christian’s state of mind at the time were also examined.

Christian was sentenced to a total of 43 years, suspended after 26 years are served, and will be on probation for another 10 years once he’s released.

He is barred from any contact with Emily Christian. Judge Clemens said he would leave it up to the state’s family courts to determine if and when he could have contact with his children.