Prison term set for man who attacked manager at Valley View Mall store

The attack was quick but brutal, and its setting unexpected: a Valley View Mall jewelry store on a Tuesday night, midway through the summer of 2018.

Evidence later showed that shortly after 8 p.m. July 31, two men hurried into the Kay Jewelers store. With customers present, they rushed a manager, knocked him to the ground and began stomping him as he lay on the floor.

That manager later testified that when the men were done, he was left with two broken bones — his left leg below the knee, and one rib — plus a dislocated ankle, chipped teeth and cuts to his face and ear.

He spent five days in the hospital, later had surgery, and estimated he lost work for three months as a result. He no longer works at that store, he said.

On Aug. 17, one of the men charged in the attack, Anthony Lovell Miller Jr., got a 10-year sentence, which will be suspended after he serves three.

Miller, 32, was at first charged with aggravated malicious wounding, an offense that in Virginia carries up to life in prison, but his offense was reduced to straight malicious wounding by Judge William Broadhurst, who convicted Miller at a Jan. 31 bench trial.