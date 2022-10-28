Prisoner's jailhouse yell can be used in Radford murder trial, judge rules

RADFORD — Andrew Jonathan Byrd's shout that he had killed someone, uttered during a scuffle with officers at the New River Valley Regional Jail, can be used as evidence when he is tried for murder and a host of other offenses, a judge ruled Friday.

And Byrd, 36, will get only one or two trials, not the five requested by the public defender's office, the judge said.

The rulings by Judge Joey Showalter came during a motions hearing in Radford Circuit Court that lasted more than three hours. A procession of witnesses aired more details about the accusations against Byrd — that during a methamphetamine-fueled day and night in 2020, he fatally battered 2-year-old Harper Mitchell; and strangled and beat her mother, Amanda Mitchell, to prevent her from seeking help for the child.

Friday's hearing brought the first courtroom testimony about an incident that occurred on May 5, 2020, about three weeks after Byrd's arrest. Held in the New River Valley Regional Jail, Byrd refused to get out of his bunk for a video court appearance and five corrections officers dragged him out of his cell while a sixth recorded the incident on video, officers testified.

Byrd began to shout as the officers grabbed him. The video of the encounter, played in court, caught Byrd repeatedly screaming, "I done it," then, "I done it, really, I killed her!"

The recording also captured Maj. Keith Fleeman, who was taking the video, asking Byrd who he was referring to. Byrd's reply was indistinct and both Fleeman and attorneys said Friday that they could not make out what Byrd said.

Byrd's defense team, Public Defender Lindsay Phipps and Kim Sharp, who works in Phipps' office in Pulaski, argued that all of Byrd's shouts should be barred from evidence. They said that the the officers' handling of the inmate amounted to an illegal interrogation without his attorneys present. No one had read Byrd his Miranda rights, which include the right to have a lawyer present, before the officers entered the cell, Phipps noted.

Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak called the outburst a spontaneous statement and said there had been no plan to question Byrd, so there was no need to advise him about Miranda rights. He acknowledged, however, that asking Byrd who he was referring to could have crossed a line.

Showalter said that after watching the video, he was satisfied that officers acted properly in removing Byrd from his cell, and that Byrd freely made his statement about killing someone. That statement can be used as evidence, Showalter said.

But the judge said that asking Byrd who he was talking about went too far. Showalter said that question and its unintelligible answer could not be presented in a trial.

Byrd, whose middle name has been spelled different ways in court and jail records and police statements, was arrested on April 17, 2020, after a S.W.A.T. team entered the house Byrd and Mitchell shared at 109 Ninth Street.

Rehak said that sometime on the day before, after Byrd took Amanda Harper to her patient access job at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center at about 3 p.m. and before he picked her up again at the end of her shift eight hours later, Harper was beaten "like a human piñata."

Amanda Mitchell testified that when Byrd picked her up, Harper was in a car seat in the back with two other children. As Mitchell drove the car away, "Harper was making a noise. I can't really explain it. She didn't sound right," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said that when she told Byrd she wanted to take her daughter back to the hospital, he held a pistol to her head and hit her, beginning what she said was several hours of physical abuse that continued after she arrived home. Mitchell said that Byrd told her not to call 911 and threatened to shoot anyone who came to the door if heard sirens, but that she eventually called his mother, who came to the house and who called for an ambulance to follow her.

Byrd eventually was found to have had six drugs in his system, Radford Detective Eric Martin testified. Besides methamphetamine, a urine test had positive results for ecstasy, marijuana, benzodiazapine, methadone and amphetamine, he said.

Byrd did not testify Friday.

He also faces drug and weapons charges, and child abuse or neglect charges against two other children who often lived with Byrd and Mitchell shared.

In court Friday, attorneys and Showalter referred to 15 or 16 charges against Byrd, but court records show 18 pending charges against him. These include both first-degree murder and what is listed as capital murder of someone younger than 14 by someone older than 20. Since Virginia no longer allows capital punishment, the capital murder charge really is a count of aggravated murder and carries a sentence of life in prison, Rehak clarified last month.

On Friday, attorneys said that before the case reaches the trial stage, now scheduled for March, there will be discussions of whether one murder charge will be dropped or if a judge or jury will decide — if they reach a verdict of guilty — which charge better fits the evidence.

Also left undetermined for now is if Byrd will have one or two trials.

Defense attorneys divided Byrd's charges into five groups and asked for a separate trial on each group. They argued that the evidence that would be presented for some of the charges would unfairly prejudice jurors or a judge against Byrd as they considered some of the other offenses — that to hear about drugs or weapons might influence a decision about guilt or innocence of child abuse, or that accounts of violence against Amanda Mitchell might weigh in a decision about the death of her daughter.

Rehak responded with numerous quotes from prior legal decisions, including a comment that all evidence should be prejudicial to some degree or else it was irrelevant. In another quote, Rehak said, "The defense has no right to have the evidence sanitized."

Decisions about whether to hear different charges together hinge on whether the offenses are linked into a continuous pattern or episode.

After hearing an array of witnesses describe Harper's injuries, the presence of a meth pipe in plain view when officers entered the home — and Amanda Mitchell's testimony about the violence that she said was done to her, including being hit, strangled, bitten and having a shotgun barrel shoved into her mouth — Showalter said that at least most of the charges would be heard at a single trial.

"The court's going to find they're all interrelated and interwoven," Showalter said.

Left undecided for now was whether five charges of child abuse or neglect, or cruelty to children, all pertaining to a 5½-month period before Harper's death, would be tried separately. Showalter gave attorneys 21 days to submit written briefs and said he would make a decision after considering them.