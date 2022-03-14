Prosecution presents fraud case against Roanoke Councilman Jeffrey

Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. stole $15,000 in pandemic relief funds by inflating the number of full-time employees at his media and real estate companies with false applications submitted to grant-making authorities, prosecutors told jurors as Jeffrey’s trial started Monday.

Previewing his case, Jeffrey’s lawyer raised the possibility that someone other than Jeffrey, such as one of his employees who has a criminal record, had submitted the forms that are the backbone of the government’s case.

Jeffrey’s defense is scheduled to start on the second day of trial Tuesday.

“They’re not going to be able to prove each and every element beyond a reasonable doubt,” Jeffrey’s lawyer, Jonathan Kurtin, told jurors.

A jury heard evidence on the two charges Jeffrey obtained the money by false pretenses. Circuit Judge David Carson presided over the long-anticipated trial that pits the freshman councilman against the office of veteran Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell. Carson will preside over this trial and then another that’s scheduled for Jeffrey, one for each of two different scenarios alleging financial fraud, and scheduled back to back.

Caldwell did not participate nor appear in the courtroom, but sent three of his assistants for the first case.

Kurtin twice referenced the size of the prosecution team, noting that he alone would defend Jeffrey. Kurtin said that, given authorities’ stated confidence that they have the evidence to convict, “why do they need three assistant commonwealth’s attorneys to do that?”

The felony charges filed last year against the businessman turned politician would force Jeffrey from office if he is convicted and exhausts appeals. Jeffrey, 52, has maintained his innocence and chose not to take a leave of absence from council during his legal issues after his fellow members made that request.

During the first year of the COVID-19 outbreak, 2020, the federal government poured money into local relief efforts, including millions to stabilize struggling small businesses. Roanoke set a requirement that it would issue business grants only to existing, local, for-profit companies with full-time employees working at least 30 hours a week or 130 hours a month just before the crisis began.

Jeffrey was elected to city office in November of that year. Slightly more than a week later, applications in his name were received by the Economic Development Authority of the city of Roanoke, which administered the grant program.

Taken at face value, the applications came from Jeffrey, the publisher of ColorsVA magazine, and the then-manager of two affordable housing complexes, and requested $7,500 in grant funds apiece to stabilize his two companies, Jeffrey Media Inc. and RLJ Property Management, which employed five and six full-time personnel, respectively.

Sheri Mason, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said in her opening statement that neither company had any full-timers.

“This is a pretty straightforward case,” Mason said.

Part-time personnel worked at both organizations, former employees testified later Monday.

Mason called on Marc Nelson, director the city’s Economic Development Department, to outline how the program worked, including the online submission of applications. The applications under scrutiny at Jeffrey’s trial bore electronic signatures in the name of Robert L. Jeffrey Jr.

On cross-examination, Kurtin asked Nelson to explain how his office knew Jeffrey signed the applications. Nelson said he had assumed the signer was the named applicant.

“How do you know who signed it?” Kurtin asked.

“If you put it that way, sir, we don’t,” Nelson said.

Karen Jones, who worked for Jeffrey during the events in question, told jurors under earlier questioning by Kurtin that she had been convicted of felony embezzlement twice. Persons other than Jeffrey, such as Jones, could have signed the applications electronically in the name of their boss, Kurtin asserted to Nelson.

“They could have, sir,” Nelson replied.

Jones, during her time on the stand, said she didn’t know anything about the Jeffrey companies applying for pandemic relief grants.

Later, Kurtin ran Melissa Murray, an EDA employee, through similar questions. When Kurtin asserted that Murray didn’t know for sure who submitted the electronic signature Robert L. Jeffrey Jr. on the allegedly falsified applications, Murray replied, “I can’t know that for certain.”

But not long after that prosecutors displayed bank records for Jeffrey’s companies on a large screen. One was a record of deposits. Karen Beale, deposit operations specialist at American National Bank & Trust, pointed to copies of the checks that the Roanoke EDA issued to Jeffrey’s companies within those records.

Beale said that Jeffrey set up the accounts and he would have been asked to show identification when he did.

