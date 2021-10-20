Prosecution wins a round in case of Narrows police officer accused of killing suspect

PEARISBURG — The prosecution won another round Wednesday in the legal sparring ahead of a Narrows police officer's trial for the death last year of a fleeing motorcyclist.
Officer Chad Jeffrey Stilley, 43, of Christiansburg, who was placed on administrative leave after being indicted in July, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and failing to yield the right of way. They stem from the July 24, 2020, death of Michael A. Acord, 28, of Rich Creek.
On Wednesday, special prosecutor Chris Rehak, who is the Radford commonwealth's attorney, said that Acord was fleeing from police who wanted to pull him over for speeding when he and Stilley collided in an intersection on U.S. 460.
At an earlier hearing, attorneys said Acord was riding his 2020 Harley Davidson FXS at 103 mph when he went around a line of traffic at the intersection and Stilley pulled his police car – unmarked but with its emergency equipment activated, according to Virginia State Police – into the motorcycle's path.
Stilley is scheduled to begin a three-day jury trial on Dec. 6.
Wednesday's hearing in Giles County Circuit Court marked the second time attorneys clashed over the evidence that will be presented to jurors. Last month, Judge Lee Harrell declined to stop Rehak's subpoenas of Stilley's police academy training records and various policy documents from an assortment of law enforcement agencies, most of them departments in which Stilley had not served.
Defense attorney Chris Tuck of Blacksburg on Wednesday argued again that the guidelines for chases or roadblocks that state police or the Giles County Sheriff's Office or the Pearisburg Police Department set for their officers were irrelevant to Stilley's case, since he worked for the Narrows town department. Presenting other agencies' policies to jurors could only confuse things, Tuck said.
But Rehak said the question of Stilley's guilt would hinge on whether jurors thought the officer displayed a criminal negligence toward Acord's safety. That in turn would rest on explanations of what was considered reasonable police practice when dealing with someone who was fleeing at high speed. The policies of other departments could help explain that standard, Rehak said.
Aspects of Stilley's actions violated various parts of the policies set for state police, Giles County deputies and Pearisburg officers, Rehak added – including in using an unmarked car, not leaving an escape route to get around a roadblock, and in having the officer occupying a vehicle used to block a road.
Tuck protested that a Narrows town officer, like Stilley, should not be expected to be familiar with how other agencies operated.
Rehak said that he had obtained Narrows' policies as well, but did not say anything Wednesday about whether he thought Stilley had obeyed the town's rules.
Harrell said that he agreed with Rehak that the collection of other agencies' policies could help jurors understand the case. The judge denied Tuck's motion to bar the other department's guidelines from being presented.
Rehak said that he plans to have 22 witnesses for the trial. While some will only testify briefly, Rehak said, he worried that three days would not be enough time.
Stilley's trial is set to run from a Monday through a Wednesday. Harrell said he would start opening up his Thursday and Friday schedule for that week as well.