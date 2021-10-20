Prosecution wins a round in case of Narrows police officer accused of killing suspect

Defense attorney Chris Tuck of Blacksburg on Wednesday argued again that the guidelines for chases or roadblocks that state police or the Giles County Sheriff's Office or the Pearisburg Police Department set for their officers were irrelevant to Stilley's case, since he worked for the Narrows town department. Presenting other agencies' policies to jurors could only confuse things, Tuck said.

But Rehak said the question of Stilley's guilt would hinge on whether jurors thought the officer displayed a criminal negligence toward Acord's safety. That in turn would rest on explanations of what was considered reasonable police practice when dealing with someone who was fleeing at high speed. The policies of other departments could help explain that standard, Rehak said.

Aspects of Stilley's actions violated various parts of the policies set for state police, Giles County deputies and Pearisburg officers, Rehak added – including in using an unmarked car, not leaving an escape route to get around a roadblock, and in having the officer occupying a vehicle used to block a road.

Tuck protested that a Narrows town officer, like Stilley, should not be expected to be familiar with how other agencies operated.