Prosecutor: Fracker will testify against fellow Rocky Mount ex-policeman Robertson in Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON — Photographs and video will show Thomas “T.J.” Robertson storming the U.S. Capitol, a jury was told Tuesday, and the former Rocky Mount police officer’s comments on social media will explain why he did it.

“Civility has left me,” Robertson wrote on Facebook in December 2020, angry over a presidential election that he believed was rigged to ensure the defeat of then-President Donald Trump.

“I will follow the path” the founding fathers took, Robertson stated in a post that was read aloud by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi as she began her opening statements to the jury in Washington D.C.’s federal court.

That path includes “an open armed rebellion,” Robertson wrote. “I’ve spent the past 10 years fighting an insurgency in Iraq and Afghanistan. I’m prepared to fight one here, and I know a bunch of like-minded and trained individuals.”

Just a few weeks later, Aloi said, the veteran was among the first in a mob to breach a special session of Congress that was meeting to certify an election won by Joe Biden. The riots began shortly after a rally in which Trump repeated his unsubstantiated allegations about voter fraud and urged a large crowd gathered near the Washington Monument to “fight like hell.”

Aloi displayed a photograph of Robertson, captured by surveillance cameras, that showed him — holding a wooden stick across his chest — approaching Capitol police officers who were trying to stop the mob.

“They were among the first inside,” Aloi said of Robertson, 49, and Jacob Fracker, a younger police officer who agreed to accompany the man he considered a father figure to the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Setting the stage for a trial that will last at least a week, Aloi detailed how Robertson used the stick to block Metropolitan Police Department officers as they sought to defend the Capitol from a horde of hundreds that included two of their own.

“He held a position of public trust,” the prosecutor said of Robertson, who was off duty from the Rocky Mount Police Department at the time, and has since been fired. “His job was to uphold the law. He broke that trust when he participated in the riots.”

Aloi told the jury it will hear from Fracker, who agreed to testify for the prosecution as part of a plea agreement. “Fracker is ashamed of his conduct and he is not the same person today,” she said.

In addition to seeing a gallery of photos — from body cameras worn by police to surveillance footage taken inside the Capitol to a selfie shot of the duo that was posted on Facebook — the jury is expected to hear from police officers who were vastly outnumbered.

“You will hear from the officers in their own words what dangers they faced that day,” Aloi said in outlining the government’s case. Robertson, whose face was covered by a black face mask worn in court as a COVID-19 precaution, appeared to show little emotion as a video of the encounter was shown to the jury.

“They were loud. They were screaming. And they were violent,” testified Capt. Ronald Ortega of the Capitol Police Force, who was the first witness to be called by prosecutors.

The rioters doused police officers with pepper spray and threatened them with hammers and other tools they took from scaffolding that was being constructed for the upcoming presidential inauguration, Ortega said.

As police were forced to retreat, the rioters made their way into the Capitol by tearing down barricades, breaking windows and smashing through doors. “It just seemed unreal at the time,” he told the jury.

Although he admits to being in the Capitol, Robertson maintains that he did nothing wrong.

“All T.J did was enter, retrieve and depart,” defense attorney Camille Wagner told the jury, explaining that Robertson was only trying to find Fracker — who had gotten separated in the chaos — and then leave the building.

Wagner asked the jury to use “a magnifying glass and your common sense” in examining the still shots and video presented by prosecutors. What they will show, she said, is no violent action by Robertson.

As for what the former police officer and veteran said on Facebook and other online forums, she asked that he be judged by his actions — not his words.

“Social media is not reality,” she said. “You can be or say anything you want on social media.”

In asking last year that the charges be dismissed, Wagner and co-counsel Mark Rollins argued that the government’s use of the comments amounted to a violation of their client’s First Amendment rights. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper denied the motion, leading to just the second contested Jan. 6 case to go before a jury.

More than 750 people, including three other men from Western Virginia, have been charged in what officials say is the largest investigation in U.S history.

Robertson faces six charges: Obstructing an official proceeding, interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, entering a restricted building while armed with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct while armed, disorderly conduct with the intent to impede Congress and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors have argued, and the judge agreed, that while the charges against Robertson are based on what he did, his often heated online rhetoric could be admitted to show his intent.

At least a half dozen quotes were read to jurors and displayed on video screens in the courtroom. Among them:

“CNN and the left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem...The right IN ONE DAY took the f——— U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us.”

“The picture of Senators cowering on the floor with genuine fear on their faces is the most American thing I have seen in my life. Once...for real...you people actually realized who you work for.”

After a selfie photograph was leaked to Facebook, showing Robertson and Fracker posing in front of a statue in the Capitol’s vaulted Crypt while the younger man flashed an obscene gesture, Robertson wrote:

“Here’s the picture in question. I am f——— proud of it. It shows two men actually willing to put skin in the game.”