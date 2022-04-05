Prosecutor: Fracker will testify in fellow ex-Rocky Mount police officer's Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON — Using photographs and the words of Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, a prosecutor painted a picture for a jury Tuesday of how the former Rocky Mount police officer joined the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“They were among the first inside,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi said of Robertson and Jabob Fracker, a younger police officer who accompanied him in the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

In opening statements to a jury that will hear evidence this week, Aloi detailed how Robertson used a large wooden stick in confronting police officers who were trying to hold back a mob that included two of their own.

“He held a position of public trust,” the prosecutor said of Robertson, who was off duty at the time. “His job was to uphold the law. He broke that trust when he participated in the riots.”

Aloi told the jury it will hear from Fracker, who agreed to testify for the prosecution as part of a plea agreement. “Fracker is ashamed of his conduct and he is not the same person today,” she said.

Photographs — both from surveillance cameras and ones that showed up on social media — and Robertson’s own words on Facebook will be used in the government’s case, along with testimony from police officers who were vastly outnumbered by supporters of Donald Trump.

Although he admits to being in the Capitol, Robertson maintains that he did nothing wrong.

“All T.J did was enter, retrieve and depart,” defense attorney Camille Wagner told the jury, explaining that Robertson was only trying to find Fracker — who had gotten separated in the chaos — and then leave the building.

Wagner asked the jury to use “a magnifying glass and your common sense” in examining the still shots and video presented by prosecutors. What they will show, she said, is no violent action by Robertson.

As for what the 49-year-old said on social media, she asked that he be judged by his actions — not his words.

