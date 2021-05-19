Prosecutor: Giles County church leader said he would have raped boy if parents had not rescued him

PEARISBURG — A former volunteer church youth group leader accused of soliciting nude pictures of a Giles County boy said he planned to rape the boy during a church trip to South Carolina, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Justin Elliott Graves, 31, was again denied bond at a court hearing where a prosecutor said Graves last month told members of Riverview Baptist Church that he had a "monster" inside.
Giles County Circuit Court Judge Lee Harrell said that he was concerned that Graves could be a danger to himself or others, and declined to allow bail — just as a juvenile and domestic relations court judge did earlier this month. Pending further bond appeals, Graves is to remain at the New River Valley Regional Jail until a July 26 preliminary hearing.
The former church leader faces five counts of soliciting a child to appear in a pornographic image and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all stemming from incidents that began in December and continued until April 26, when the boy whom Graves allegedly solicited spoke to sheriff's office investigators, according to a search warrant filed in the case.
That alert to law enforcement came less than a week before 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout was abducted from a nursery at Riverview Baptist Church during Sunday services. The toddler was recovered about 25 hours later in Alleghany County, after a search that involved an array of local, state and federal agencies.
Two Clifton Forge residents were charged with abducting Noah, and Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly said the abduction was not connected to Graves' case.
At Wednesday's bond appeal hearing, which Graves attended via a video link from jail, attorney Chris Tuck of Blacksburg argued that his client needed to be freed so that he could assist in his own defense. Graves is being held in special protective custody within the jail and does not get to use a telephone until 10:30 p.m., which has kept Graves and Tuck from communicating, Tuck said.
Tuck noted that Graves is a lifelong resident of Giles and Montgomery counties, that he has no past criminal history, and that if allowed out on bond, he would live with relatives in Montgomery County and have no contact with his alleged victim.
But Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Anthony Needham ran through a description of the accusations against Graves that added numerous details to what had been said publicly about the case.
Needham said Graves had asked the boy, a member of his church youth group, for pictures of the boy's penis and called it a "trust-building exercise," Needham said.
Then during a youth group trip to South Carolina, Graves tried to put his hands down the boy's pants — which prompted the boy to call his parents, who drove from Virginia to South Carolina and picked him up, Needham said.
The parents told others at Riverview Baptist Church and Graves was summoned to a meeting there, Needham said.
At the meeting, Graves said that he had "a monster inside him that comes out when he is tired or when he drinks," Needham said. Graves said that he could not trust himself around others.
Graves said at the meeting that he planned to rape the boy in South Carolina but the boy's family rescued him first, Needham said.
Police in South Carolina plan to bring charges there, Needham said.
Also, Needham said, Graves reached out to a friend after the church meeting and said that he was considering suicide.
Needham said that there are other victims in the case.
"He used his position to groom young men," Needham said.
After Wednesday's hearing, Lilly said that the church meeting involved six people, including Riverview Pastor Mike Mitchener, the boy's parents, and Graves. The meeting was recorded and the sheriff's office was notified afterward, Lilly said.