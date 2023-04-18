Roanoke's prosecutor has identified the victim of Sunday evening's fatal shooting at a Grandin Village convenience store and provided additional details about the incident.

Steven D. Crowder was shot inside the 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of Grandin Road Southwest, Commonwealth's Attorney Donald Caldwell said in a press release Tuesday.

Police said Monday that 20-year-old Isaiah C. Baldwin had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The relationship between Baldwin and Crowder remains unclear. But Caldwell confirmed that Crowder was a customer at the 7-Eleven, where Baldwin was a clerk.

Caldwell said the homicide "appears to be the result of a spontaneous" confrontation over "a tobacco product purchase" between Baldwin and Crowder.

"As a result of the confrontation, Mr. Crowder was shot and killed by Mr. Baldwin," Caldwell said. "Mr. Baldwin immediately left the [7-Eleven] following the shooting."

Police responded to the scene at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, according to a search warrant filed in Roanoke Circuit Court.

Officers located an adult male inside the business, assessed his injuries and he was subsequently pronounced deceased, the warrant reads. "The investigation revealed that a person inside the business produced a firearm and shot the deceased subject."

Police obtained a search warrant for the store and executed it at 11:19 p.m. Sunday. Officers seized "cartridge cases," "metal fragments," "currency" and a "phone," according to the warrant.

Caldwell said police also took "statements from witnesses on the scene" and reviewed "video camera footage."

At 2:13 a.m. Monday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Baldwin. Baldwin was taken into custody at 12:27 p.m., by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

"Mr. Baldwin was arraigned in the Roanoke City General District Court this morning where he was appointed a public defender to represent him," Caldwell said.

Baldwin's preliminary hearing in the same court is scheduled for May 27.

"Please bear in mind that Mr. Baldwin is presumed to be innocent," Caldwell said. "That presumption of innocence will continue until his charges are resolved in court."

The 7-Eleven store on Grandin Road was closed temporarily Monday but reopened at about 2 p.m., a store employee, who did not want to be identified, said Tuesday.

The employee also said 7-Eleven workers are not permitted to carry firearms on the job.

"We are aware of the situation that took place in Roanoke on Sunday evening and our thoughts are with the family of the victim," 7-Eleven Inc. said in a statement Tuesday. "7-Eleven is cooperating closely with local law enforcement to provide any support necessary to determine the cause of this incident.”