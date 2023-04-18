PULASKI — Town police Chief Jill Neice testified Tuesday that she had decided not to arrest Jerrod Caleblee Brown or anyone else at a domestic disturbance that she was called to last year — when she saw Brown drive off in one of her officer's vehicles.

Neice said that she ran after Brown as he backed the police SUV out of a gravel parking area. The chief recounted slamming her arm across the front driver's side window to get Brown's attention as she told him to stop.

Instead, Neice testified, Brown looked at her, then accelerated into the street and toward one of her officers, who was sprinting toward his own vehicle.

Asked how she knew Brown was increasing his speed as he headed away from the chief and toward the other officer, Neice said that her most vivid memory of the event was the steadily rising noise of the engine. But apart from the sound, "I was against the car … I felt it," she said.

Brown, 34, was in Pulaski County General District Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Three felony charges — grand larceny of a vehicle, attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, and being a felon in possession of a gun — were sent to a grand jury, which will decide if Brown should be tried in the county's Circuit Court.

The attempted aggravated murder of an officer charge carries a possible sentence of life in prison.

Judge Erin DeHart dismissed a second firearms charge and approved Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Aaron Foster's request to drop a charge of driving without a license.

The hearing provided the most detailed account yet made public of what happened on Nov. 3 and 4, although it was mostly the prosecution's version of events. Defense attorney Matt Roberts of Blacksburg closely cross-examined witnesses but said that he would not present evidence at the preliminary hearing.

Neice and four of her officers described a sequence of events that began with the chief being the first officer to arrive at a reported domestic disturbance and ended a day later with Brown's arrest.

Neice said that the incident at a residence in the 600 block of Highland Terrace "was a little bit of panic and unrest" but that she did not see anything that merited an arrest. She said that she was outside the house with Brown and three officers who'd arrived soon after her. She was about to return to the house with Brown for a few final words, when Brown abruptly got into a police vehicle's driver's seat, Neice said.

Capt. Mike Hudson testified that it was his vehicle that was taken. He said that he had left it running in a parking area and got out to take a support role in the domestic call. Hudson said he talked to Brown, who was pacing in the yard outside his residence and preparing to leave.

Hudson said that Neice asked Brown if he wanted to speak to his children before going and Brown said yes. But as they walked back toward the house, "I see my vehicle pulling out" with Brown driving, Hudson said.

Sgt. J.R. Brown, who was not related to the defendant, said that he was outside the house as well, and as Neice ran at the driver's side of the departing police vehicle, he went to the passenger door and tried to open it. But the vehicle backed up too quickly, he said.

The officer said that he shifted direction and ran down Highland Terrace toward where his own vehicle was parked. As he went, he said, he heard the police SUV coming up behind him and realized that he had to get out of the way.

Questioned by Roberts about whether he had to dive out of the way, the sergeant said, "I didn't have to dive because I was already at full stride."

The officers quickly lost sight of the stolen SUV.

But within 30 minutes, a call came in about the vehicle speeding down Valley Road, Hudson said. The SUV was found abandoned in a wooded area, with a locked "secure box" forced open, Hudson said.

Missing was his rifle, ammunition, bulletproof vest and some personal belongings, Hudson testified.

Lt. Sarah Grim said that her part in the investigation came on Nov. 4, when a tip led officers to Draper Lane, outside town. Jerrod Brown was arrested there, and nearby was a blue cloth bag, like those used for camp chairs or a tent. Grim said. In the bag was Hudson's rifle and an empty magazine, she said.

Officer Matthew Rudisill testified that after Brown's arrest, he drove him from the police station to the New River Valley Regional Jail. Along the way, Rudisill said, Brown told him that he had fired at least three rounds after he saw search drones pass his location and thought that someone was approaching.

Roberts asked if Rudisill had read Brown his Miranda rights before questioning him, and Rudisill answered that Brown had signed a Miranda waiver at the station before the ride to jail. Asked if there was any recording of Brown speaking about firing a gun, Rudisill said there was not because he had only turned on his body-cam after the statement was made, and had not repeated the question.

Roberts said that "obviously, those statements are going to be an issue of contention at some point," but added he would reserve much of his argument for circuit court.