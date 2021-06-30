Prosecutors ask judge to revoke bond for former Rocky Mount officer

The box contained a metal pipe with two end caps and a fuse inserted into a hole drilled into the apparatus, officials said. The device didn't contain explosive powder but agents said powder was found nearby in an ammunition reloading station housed in the outbuilding.

Both Robertson and a Roanoke-based store told authorities that he never picked up the new gun orders being held for him. The store owner said Robertson had come in to see some of the firearms but told staff that the conditions of the court's bond prohibited him from taking them.

Prosecutors wrote that it was illegal for someone under felony indictment to "ship, transport, or receive firearms or ammunition in interstate or foreign commerce."

They asked the court to revoke Robertson's bond, arguing that he has "flouted his release conditions," and instead hold him in custody pending trial.

Robertson had not yet filed a response Wednesday. An email sent to him late that evening did not draw an immediate reply. He is accused of obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct in the federal case.