Prosecutors upgrade charges against Roanoke man accused in fatal crash

A driver faces new charges following an April crash that claimed a man's life in northeast Roanoke.

During Tuesday's grand jury session, Timothy Maurice Cotton was indicted on new three criminal counts including aggravated DUI manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death and DWI as a first offense.

Cotton was previously accused of being the driver in a crash that killed 57-year-old Timothy Gravely. Police have said that Gravely died April 10, after being struck by a vehicle that ran into a residential building in the 1600 block of Wayne Street, just off Williamson Road.

After the crash, Cotton, 47, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter; he had a preliminary hearing on that count scheduled for July 12, but these new charges should supersede that offense.

In Virginia, involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, while aggravated DUI manslaughter carries up to 20.

Little additional information has been released about the circumstances of the crash, or what might have preceded it. Search warrants filed in the case soon afterward showed that investigators drew blood from Cotton and examined Gravely's medical records. They also inspected a 2008 Ford Escape, which warrants said was the vehicle involved in the collision.

Roanoke's Heavy Technical Rescue Team was later called upon to stabilize the building that was struck.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.