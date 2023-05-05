On the first anniversary of a fatal shooting in northwest Roanoke, police pleaded for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the homicide.

Ulysses K. Williams, 30, of Roanoke died from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest on May 4, 2022.

Roanoke police said on social media Thursday that no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

"Detectives are seeking the public’s help to develop further leads and identify a suspect," police said on Facebook. "Ulysses was a father, son, friend and loved one. We want to hold whoever killed him accountable for their actions, and bring some comfort and peace to those who loved him."

Williams was getting out of a car on Hanover Avenue when he was shot, according to search warrants filed in Roanoke Circuit Court shortly after the incident last year.

When police arrived at about 1:45 p.m., they found Williams "in the street, beside the driver side door of a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe," an affidavit read. The black vehicle had Virginia tags UHG-4003.

First responders found Williams "deceased from a gunshot wound to the chest," the affidavit continued. "The vehicle was still running and witnesses stated that the victim was seen getting out of the driver side of the Tahoe."

A second affidavit said Williams "had a cell phone in his front pants pocket that was actively ringing" when police arrived. A search of the gold iPhone 12 in a black case yielded "phone data."

A third affidavit said Williams "was in contact" with a specific phone number "and had arranged a meeting" on Hanover Avenue.

Williams "spoke with this number" when he arrived on the street at 1:38 p.m., the affidavit continued, and within five minutes, "calls to police were received for the subject shot."

Police seized "electronic data" from the phone number through Verizon.

"No other calls were made by the victim after this meeting and no other meeting had been arranged," the affidavit said.

If you know something about the homicide, call 540-853-5874 to talk to Detective P. Caldwell with Roanoke police, or call the department's tip line, 540-344-8500.

You can also send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police said that "all texts and calls can remain anonymous."