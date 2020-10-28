Pulaski Co. woman says drugs, online relationship prompted her to make child pornography

Amid the defense arguments was the suggestion that Brugh's health is so poor that she might not survive prison, whatever the length of her sentence.

Brugh and her mother, Joyce Brown, testified that Brugh has been paralyzed from the waist down since a 1988 vehicle crash. Brown said that Brugh had diseases that affected her bones and heart, among other problems. Brugh and her mother testified that in the year since Brugh was arrested and jailed, she had been hospitalized seven times, including after breaking both legs in a fall. The family has incurred medical bills of more than $100,000 so far, Brown said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown said that she'd had to pay $8,000 to the New River Valley Regional Jail, which she said was especially difficult since her annual income was only $12,000.

The time since Brugh's crimes were discovered has been "like living in a nightmare," Brown testified.

Two years ago, Brugh said, she pursued an online relationship with a man who she thought lived in West Virginia — and who urged her to make and send him sexual videos of children.