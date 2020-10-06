Pulaski County babysitter gets 2 year, 8 month sentence for wounding boy

PULASKI — A babysitter who shot up oxycodone and injured the 6-month-old she was supposed to be caring for will serve two years and eight months behind bars, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Heather Amanda Gravley, 37, of Pulaski, was sentenced to 10 years, the maximum term for her conviction for child abuse, but with much of it suspended. Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Brad Finch said that the time he assigned for Gravley to serve was the most severe punishment recommended by state sentencing guidelines.
Gravley will be supervised by the probation office for a decade after her release, the judge said.
Gravley pleaded guilty in June to harming the toddler on Oct. 18, 2019.
In court Tuesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith called what had been done to the boy “pure supreme evil,” then said Gravley was “not inhuman … but what she did was inhumane.”
Defense attorney Nathan Roberts of the public defender’s office said that Gravley “is not an evil person” but had a long history of addiction and other problems in her life, and that she accepted that she needed to be punished for what she had done.
Before she was sentenced, Gravley spoke across a video link from the New River Valley Regional Jail to apologize to the judge, the family of the boy she injured, and her own family.
“This is the worst mistake I ever made and I can’t take it back,” Gravley said. “I can only move on and try to make it better.”
As described in court Tuesday, Gravley had agreed to babysit for a mother who worked at a factory, but injected herself with oxycodone while she had charge of the child.
When the mother returned home, she found her son’s face and head were severely bruised. Pictures presented as evidence at an earlier hearing showed the boy’s face completely covered with bruises.
Gravley gave police multiple versions of what had happened to the child, Griffith said after the hearing.
Roberts said Gravley had known that taking the drug might affect her memory and could bring out behavior that was not typical of her.
Roberts asked Finch to impose a sentence of one year to serve, while Griffith called for Gravley to be incarcerated for all 10 years.
In a statement after the hearing, Griffith — who declined to comment on the child’s present condition — said that he was disappointed in the sentence and noted he had refused to give Gravley a plea agreement because he did not think she deserved one.
Griffith, who was appointed as the county’s top prosecutor this year after former Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor was tapped for a judgeship, is running for his first term as an elected official.
“Make no mistake I don’t regret seeking no mercy,” Griffith wrote in his statement on Gravley’s case, “and I would do it all over again.”
