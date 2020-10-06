Pulaski County babysitter gets 2 year, 8 month sentence for wounding boy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is the worst mistake I ever made and I can’t take it back,” Gravley said. “I can only move on and try to make it better.”

As described in court Tuesday, Gravley had agreed to babysit for a mother who worked at a factory, but injected herself with oxycodone while she had charge of the child.

When the mother returned home, she found her son’s face and head were severely bruised. Pictures presented as evidence at an earlier hearing showed the boy’s face completely covered with bruises.

Gravley gave police multiple versions of what had happened to the child, Griffith said after the hearing.

Roberts said Gravley had known that taking the drug might affect her memory and could bring out behavior that was not typical of her.

Roberts asked Finch to impose a sentence of one year to serve, while Griffith called for Gravley to be incarcerated for all 10 years.

In a statement after the hearing, Griffith — who declined to comment on the child’s present condition — said that he was disappointed in the sentence and noted he had refused to give Gravley a plea agreement because he did not think she deserved one.