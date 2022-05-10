Pulaski County charge involving woman's death goes to grand jury

PULASKI — A second-degree murder charge against Kevin Dwayne Scott involving the death of Pulaski County woman earlier this year will go to a grand jury, Judge Erin DeHart ruled Tuesday.

Scott, 47, attended a brief preliminary hearing in Pulaski County General District Court via a video link from the New River Valley Regional Jail. He has been incarcerated there since March 21.

That was the day when a police officer carrying out a wellness check at the Dublin apartment of Rachel Jones Mitchell found Scott there, saw splashes of what looked like blood, and eventually discovered Mitchell's body in a locked room, according to search warrants.

Mitchell was 55 when she died, an online obituary said.

At Tuesday's hearing, Scott and his attorney, Robert Canard of Christiansburg, agreed to stipulate that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a grand jury to receive the charges of second-degree murder and of attempted breaking and entering into an occupied dwelling. The grand jury will decide if Scott should be tried in the county's circuit court.

The attempted breaking and entering is from a Feb. 10 incident at a different residence.

Search warrants said that in March, Mitchell's daughter asked Dublin police to look in on Mitchell. An officer found Mitchell's apartment door chained on the inside and heard movement. The officer announced his presence and Scott came to the door.

Scott, whose address is listed in court records as "unknown," said that he was homeless. He said that Mitchell was letting him stay at the apartment for a few days while she went to Texas, search warrants said.

The officer saw a "large amount of red stains" in multiple places in the living room, kitchen and bathroom, and found the door to one room in the apartment to be locked, search warrants said. Mitchell's daughter provided a key and inside the room, the officer found Mitchell's body facedown on the floor, search warrants said.

Scott "subsequently confessed" to stabbing Mitchell, search warrants said.

Police collected three knives, an assortment of swabs and samples, and other items from the apartment.

