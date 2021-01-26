Pulaski County deputy death: Man charged with felony murder

A Pulaski man who allegedly crashed into a sheriff's deputy and killed him earlier this month has been charged with murder, the county commonwealth's attorney's office announced Tuesday.

Michael Dominic Morris, 26, was charged with felony murder, aggravated involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving after having his driver's license suspended in an incident that caused a death, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Morris is accused of crossing into the oncoming lanes of U.S. 11 early on the morning of Jan. 14 and running head-on into Sgt. Perry Hodge of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. Hodge, 49, died at the scene.

Felony murder is a charge that does not involve an intentional homicide, but rather stems from an unintentional death that occurs during the commission of a felony, the commonwealth's attorney's office explained in a news release.

Morris, who has a long list of previous traffic- and vehicle-related charges in Pulaski County, is being held without bail at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

The commonwealth's attorney's office thanked the Virginia State Police, Pulaski and Radford police, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the investigation of the crash.

