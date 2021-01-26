 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pulaski County deputy death: Man charged with felony murder
top story

Pulaski County deputy death: Man charged with felony murder

{{featured_button_text}}

A Pulaski man who allegedly crashed into a sheriff's deputy and killed him earlier this month has been charged with murder, the county commonwealth's attorney's office announced Tuesday.

Michael Dominic Morris, 26, was charged with felony murder, aggravated involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving after having his driver's license suspended in an incident that caused a death, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Morris is accused of crossing into the oncoming lanes of U.S. 11 early on the morning of Jan. 14 and running head-on into Sgt. Perry Hodge of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. Hodge, 49, died at the scene.

Felony murder is a charge that does not involve an intentional homicide, but rather stems from an unintentional death that occurs during the commission of a felony, the commonwealth's attorney's office explained in a news release.

Morris, who has a long list of previous traffic- and vehicle-related charges in Pulaski County, is being held without bail at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

The commonwealth's attorney's office thanked the Virginia State Police, Pulaski and Radford police, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the investigation of the crash.

Perry Hodge

Hodge

 Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert