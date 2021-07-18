Pulaski County drugs, theft, train case ends with mix of sentences

PULASKI — A Pulaski County court on Wednesday put what seemed to be the final punctuation mark on the case of a man arrested last summer in an odd-sounding incident that involved drugs, theft, a tractor and a train.
Joshua Rodney Isbill, 29, of Pulaski County, was accused of jumping a train and – according to a police statement last year – taking over its radio communications. This apparently came after he stole a tractor. Officers eventually found Isbill atop the train without a shirt or shoes but with methamphetamine, last year’s statement said.
In March, Isbill pleaded guilty to grand larceny, felony larceny after priors, and possessing meth. A plea agreement brought a sentence of 15 years, with 13 years and 10 months suspended. He also was ordered to pay $2,096 restitution to an insurance company and to an individual.
Isbill was back in the county’s Circuit Court Wednesday to plead guilty to violating probation that he was on in Pulaski County at the time of last year’s incident.
Defense attorney Nathan Roberts of the Pulaski public defenders’ office and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes presented a joint recommendation that Isbill receive another eight months to serve for the probation violation, with the term re-imposed from a suspended sentence that Isbill had from a prior offense.
In addition, the eight months should run concurrent with another sentence that Isbill is serving in Montgomery County, the attorneys said. This will get him out of incarceration a little sooner and back to paying the restitution he owes in Pulaski and Montgomery counties, Epes said.
Court records indicated the Montgomery County sentence was for violating probation connected to a 2018 shoplifting charge.
Pulaski Judge Brad Finch imposed the recommended sentence and said that when Isbill is released, he will again be supervised by the probation office.