Pulaski County father charged in Easter shooting of son

A Pulaski County man has been charged with shooting his son during an Easter Day altercation.

Dennis Mark Gibas, 62, is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail. He faces three felony charges: malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied dwelling, and using a gun to commit a felony.

According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies were called Sunday to a home in the 6000 block of Wilderness Road, located east of Dublin. A man reported that he had been shot by his father. When officers arrived, they found Daniel Lee Gibas with a gunshot wound in the arm.

Daniel Gibas' father, Dennis Gibas, was in the residence and would not come out, the news release said. A sheriff's office negotiator eventually persuaded him to surrender.

The sheriff's office declined to release more details of the incident, saying that investigation is continuing.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15 in the Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith confirmed Monday.

Sheriff Mike Worrell thanked Griffith's office, Dublin town police, Virginia State Police, and Pulaski County Public Safety for assistance in the response to the shooting.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.