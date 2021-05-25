Pulaski County homicide victim died from multiple gunshot wounds

PULASKI — The Pulaski County woman killed Sunday died from multiple gunshot wounds, the state medical examiner's office said Tuesday.

Also, search warrants filed in an investigation of the shooting said it occurred after the victim and a man armed with a pipe confronted the accused shooter.

Anna Amburgey, 39, died from gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso, and upper and lower extremities on her right side, the medical examiner's office said.

Corey Wayne Hodge, 28, of Fairlawn faces charges of second-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony and being a nonviolent felon in possession of a firearm.

According to search warrants, a man named John Bullion told investigators that he was with Amburgey when she confronted Hodge at a location in the 8200 block of Parrott River Road in the early hours of Sunday. The search warrants did not say what prompted the confrontation.

Bullion and Amburgey arrived in Bullion's van, and he told officers that he brought "a small pipe" that he planned to use to intimidate Hodge, search warrants said.

But Amburgey and Hodge got into what a sheriff's office statement, issued Monday, called a physical altercation.