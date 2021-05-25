Pulaski County homicide victim died from multiple gunshot wounds

PULASKI — The Pulaski County woman killed Sunday died from multiple gunshot wounds, the state medical examiner's office said Tuesday.
Also, search warrants filed in an investigation of the shooting said it occurred after the victim and a man armed with a pipe confronted the accused shooter.
Anna Amburgey, 39, died from gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso, and upper and lower extremities on her right side, the medical examiner's office said.
Corey Wayne Hodge, 28, of Fairlawn faces charges of second-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony and being a nonviolent felon in possession of a firearm.
According to search warrants, a man named John Bullion told investigators that he was with Amburgey when she confronted Hodge at a location in the 8200 block of Parrott River Road in the early hours of Sunday. The search warrants did not say what prompted the confrontation.
Bullion and Amburgey arrived in Bullion's van, and he told officers that he brought "a small pipe" that he planned to use to intimidate Hodge, search warrants said.
But Amburgey and Hodge got into what a sheriff's office statement, issued Monday, called a physical altercation.
Hodge started shooting, Bullion told investigators, adding that he took cover behind his vehicle, the search warrant said.
Bullion said that Hodge left. Amburgey was shot and lying face-down. Bullion said that he turned her over, and that two other witnesses arrived and persuaded him not to pursue Hodge. Instead, Bullion went to a friend's house farther along Parrott River Road to call for help, the search warrant said.
The sheriff's office said that an emergency call came at about 4 a.m., and that emergency workers pronounced Amburgey dead at the scene.
Hodge was arrested later Sunday in Pulaski.
Investigators found a pipe tipped with a scraper in Bullion's van, and also seized a memory stick from Hodge's vehicle, along with several cellphones from Bullion and Hodge, search warrants said.
Hodge is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 16.