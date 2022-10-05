Pulaski County judge says killer shows no remorse, must serve 25 years

PULASKI — Corey Wayne Hodge had already been convicted of second-degree murder. But on Wednesday, back in court for sentencing, Hodge used much of his time on the witness stand to argue that maybe he hadn't fired the fatal shots after all.

For the attorneys, Wednesday's hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court was mostly a chance to spar about whether Hodge, 29, had shown remorse for last year's killing of Anna Amburgey, a 39-year-old Dublin woman who let Hodge park the truck that he was living in outside her residence.

A finding by Judge Brad Finch that Hodge showed sorrow and seemed to accept responsibility for Amburgey's death would trigger a lower set of sentencing recommendations, bringing the bottom of the suggested range of punishment from about 13½ years in prison to just under seven years.

But for Hodge, who in May entered Alford pleas to charges of second-degree murder, using a gun to commit a felony and possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony, the hearing seemed to be about disputing the official version of events.

Hodge blamed Amburgey's boyfriend for her death and called a sheriff's office investigator "crooked." He said that while he was sorry Amburgey's teenage daughters would have to go through life without their mother, he "was sorry for a lot of stuff about this."

Senior Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Epes called Hodge "a complete and total narcissist" and asked Finch to impose a punishment at the top end of the guidelines, 22 years and 10 months in prison.

Finch said that he was going beyond the advisory guidelines altogether.

"The court finds that you have not expressed any remorse," Finch said.

The judge imposed a total prison term of 45 years, to be suspended after Hodge served 25 years. After his release, Hodge is to be supervised by the probation office for five years, Finch said.

Hodge is to have no contact with Amburgey's family, the judge said.

The lengthy prison sentence closes a case that began the night of May 23, 2021, when Amburgey and her boyfriend tracked Hodge to the Parrott community and confronted him about a Bluetooth speaker of Amburgey's that he had stolen.

According to a summary of the prosecution's evidence that Epes gave at Hodge's plea hearing — an account that Hodge did not dispute then — Amburgey shouted at Hodge and may have slapped him. She lit several small pieces of paper on fire and tossed them into his truck, Epes said.

It was as Amburgey walked away that she was shot five or six times, Epes said.

Testifying Wednesday, Hodge said that along with the burning paper, Amburgey threw lighter fluid or something similar. At least the wiring under the dash of his truck caught fire, Hodge said.

He said that Amburgey's boyfriend beat on the truck with a pipe, and that soon a gunfight began between the two men. Hodge said that he only pulled the trigger three times, an apparent contradiction to the number of wounds the medical examiner found on Amburgey's body.

"I didn't shoot her. I shot in the air. … I wonder if some of the bullets weren't his, shooting at me," Hodge said Wednesday.

Hodge admitted that he did not remember some details, saying that he had been blacked out on methamphetamine, alcohol and heroin on the night of the shooting.

He said that he drove away as soon as he could and had not realized that Amburgey was shot. This prompted Epes to point out that Hodge would have had to steer his truck around where Amburgey was sprawled in the road.

No one else was charged in connection with Amburgey's death.

Defense attorney Brandon Ratliff of Blacksburg said that Hodge entered Alford pleas, in which a defendant maintains innocence but accepts a conviction, because he was sure he would be found guilty. Ratliff asked the judge to accept that when Hodge said he was sorry, it included being sorry for Amburgey's demise.

Epes offered a different interpretation: "He's sorry he's caught."