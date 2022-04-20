Pulaski County man pleads guilty to child abuse charges

PULASKI — A Pulaski County boy was tied to a large wooden cross, then beaten with a smaller cross, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

This was only one of a series of violent episodes outlined during a hearing in the county's circuit court, where Adam Richard Hodge, 36, pleaded guilty to eight counts of child abuse.

Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith said that Hodge, who lived in the Fairlawn community, repeatedly cut and hit two boys, ages 12 or 13, during the first four months of 2021. The prosecutor described how Hodge used a box cutter and steak knife to inflict scars as punishment for perceived misbehavior, how he clubbed one boy with a gun and how he pressed pillows over both boys' faces and held a gun to their heads, saying he could kill them and no one would hear the shots.

Hodge tied one boy's hands, then hit him in the head with a computer that he blamed the boy for damaging, Griffith said. The same boy was taken to the New River and his head held underwater until he resigned himself to drowning and ceased struggling, Griffith said.

During the court hearing, the boys' were referred to by letters, rather than their names. The Roanoke Times is not identifying them.

Hodge attended the hearing via a video link from the New River Valley Regional Jail. His voice was level as he answered a series of questions from Judge Brad Finch, agreeing that Griffith had accurately summarized the case against him, and saying that the prosecution could prove his guilt. Finch asked for Hodge's plea on each charge, and Hodge said "Guilty" eight times.

Hodge entered his pleas with no reduction in charges or agreement about sentencing. Hodge will face a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison when he returns for sentencing, now scheduled for Aug. 8.

Defense attorney Hyatt Shirkey of Roanoke asked for a presentence report to be prepared before then and for Hodge to be brought from jail to attend his sentencing in person.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.