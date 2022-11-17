Pulaski County prosecutor says pornography defendant 'infested with a perversion'

Pulaski County's commonwealth's attorney laid into a man sentenced in a child pornography case Wednesday, saying the defendant was "an immoral deviant" and "infested with a perversion."

Richard Dalton Simpson, 55, who was arrested in January and pleaded guilty in June to 15 counts of possessing child pornography, was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison. Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Brad Finch imposed another 60 years of suspended prison time.

Several hours after the hearing, Justin Griffith, the county's top prosecutor, emailed media organizations a statement that condemned Simpson and thanked organizations that assisted in his arrest and conviction.

Since becoming commonwealth's attorney two years ago, Griffith's strongly worded broadsides about cases or state politics have become a personal trademark.

In the statement about Simpson, Griffith said, "When a 55-year old man is in possession of child pornography, he is infested with a perversion that is not acceptable in our community and God willing, nowhere … Justice can have many faces and today, that face is the eradication of freedom of a man who walked amongst us. He blended with us as a member of this community, but was in reality, an immoral deviant who deserved the punishment that was doled out."

On Thursday, Griffith said that Simpson's case began when the Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which operates from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, noticed suspicious downloading activity that traced back to Pulaski County. The task force notified the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, which launched an investigation with the Virginia State Police.

That led to Simpson, who was found to have on electronic devices 15 videos of child pornography that Griffith said were "uniquely graphic."

"They did stand apart from other cases," Griffith said.

Griffith said that he thought the nature of the videos, along with Simpson's apparent lack of remorse, brought the long sentence.

Defense attorney Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.