Pulaski County sheriff's deputy arrested on Christmas Eve, charged with DUI

An on-duty Pulaski County sheriff's deputy was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with intoxicated driving, officials announced Monday.

Lemmie L. Sanders III, 35, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after Virginia State Police were called in by the county sheriff's office, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement. The sheriff's office had received a 911 call about a deputy's erratic driving, state police said.

State police were called at about 7:13 p.m. and a trooper found the deputy's vehicle in the 6100 block of Warren Newcomb Drive in Fairlawn. It had hit a curb and "sustained minor damage," Geller said.

Sanders was on duty at the time and was taken into custody. Online jail records said that he was taken to New River Regional Jail but released after posting bond.

Court records did not yet show a hearing for Sanders.

Besides working for the sheriff's office, Sanders has been an officer with the Pulaski and Radford police departments. In 2009, he was credited with rescuing a family from a house fire in Radford.

Sheriff Mike Worrell could not be immediately reached Monday for information on the deputy's current employment status.

Pulaski County Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith issued a statement saying that the county's circuit court will appoint a special prosecutor to handle Sanders' case.

