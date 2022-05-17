Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, state police arrest man after domestic assault incident

A domestic incident in the Hiwassee section of Pulaski County drew sheriff's deputies and Virginia State Police and ended with the arrest of a man on an array of charges, the county sheriff's office said Tuesday night.
David Talmadge Carroll, 47, was being held without bail in the New River Valley Regional Jail on charges of abduction, strangulation, domestic assault, and brandishing a firearm.
A statement announcing Carroll's arrest gave no details about the incident but said an investigation continued.
Locations
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Mike Gangloff
Mike Gangloff covers crime, breaking news and courts in the New River Valley. He can be reached at mike.gangloff@roanoke.com or (540) 381-1669.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.