Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, state police arrest man after domestic assault incident

A domestic incident in the Hiwassee section of Pulaski County drew sheriff's deputies and Virginia State Police and ended with the arrest of a man on an array of charges, the county sheriff's office said Tuesday night.

David Talmadge Carroll, 47, was being held without bail in the New River Valley Regional Jail on charges of abduction, strangulation, domestic assault, and brandishing a firearm.

A statement announcing Carroll's arrest gave no details about the incident but said an investigation continued.

David Carroll

David Talmadge Carroll

 Courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

 

