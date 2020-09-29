Pulaski County stabbing trial ends with guilty verdict of second-degree murder

Harrell’s messages seemed to contain the most explicit threats. Among the many read in court was a message to Rosen, “We’re going to see how much you love him after I put him in the dirt.”

And to Dowell, “I guess Imma [sic] going to have to kill you LOL. I think it’s funny you’re flexing your daddy’s gun. Does he know you have it? On my grandma’s grave, I’m going to bust you in your s--- next time I see you and go to jail smiling.”

But Harrell testified that for most of the time the messages were flying, he was convinced that Rosen planned to battle him herself, and he sent messages back saying he was willing to fight a woman.

Still, he testified that sometime that night, Dowell got on a FaceTime conversation between Rosen and Mills and said he would shoot Harrell. Rehak scoffed at the claim, asking why Harrell had never told this to police who questioned him.

Mills testified that he was alarmed enough that he tried to convince Rosen and Dowell to turn back, then to try to impose a no-gun rule on the fight.

Harrell said he looked for his own pistol but found his grandfather had locked it up, so he took a folding knife with him when he stepped outside to meet Dowell.