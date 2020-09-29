Pulaski County stabbing trial ends with guilty verdict of second-degree murder

PULASKI — Last year’s fatal stabbing of Chandler Spencer Dowell — in the midst of what until then was a fistfight with his former best friend — was not an act of self -defense, a judge ruled Tuesday.
But neither was it premeditated in the sense needed to justify a charge of first-degree murder, the judge said.
A nuanced verdict at the end of a two-day trial in Pulaski County Circuit Court left Brent Ethan Harrell, 21, guilty of second-degree murder. Harrell faces five to 20 years in prison, and a sentencing hearing was set for Jan. 25.
Sentencing guidelines are likely to recommend a prison term at the lower end of the range because Harrell’s prior criminal history includes only a misdemeanor conviction for marijuana possession.
The stabbing trial was conducted with a special prosecutor and judge, and the Virginia State Police investigated the case, due to Harrell’s family connection to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. His mother, Valerie Harrell Alderman, is the administrative assistant to the investigations unit there. Judge Lee Harrell, no relation to the defendant, presided over the case, and Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak prosecuted it.
Defending Harrell was attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford, whose sharp exchanges with Rehak drew an admonition — to both attorneys — from the judge, and later brought a compliment.
“The two of you have withering cross-examinations … it made me want to crawl under the bench sometimes,” Judge Harrell said at the case’s end.
Two days of testimony explored how the friendship between Harrell and Dowell ended when the young woman who dated Harrell broke up with him, then began seeing Dowell.
Harrell testified Tuesday that he and Dowell, both then 19, went from being inseparable to saying they’d kill one another.
“He said he would shoot me a couple times and I told him the same thing, just back and forth with one another. … I never thought something would happen,” Harrell said.
The bad feelings simmered for about two months until the night of Feb. 22, 2019, when a series of threats and insults began flowing from the phones of Emily Rosen, who at that point was living with Dowell at her mother’s home in Fairlawn, and Gareth Drake Sebastian Mills, a friend of everyone in the group who said he looked up to Harrell as a big brother.
Mills was with Harrell at the home where Harrell lived with his grandparents, in a small neighborhood of mobile homes at the bottom of Cloyd’s Mountain. Harrell used Mills’ phone first to comment on a Facebook post that Dowell made about fake friends, then to call Rosen names and to say he’d hurt or kill Dowell.
According to testimony from all of the then-teenagers, Rosen and Dowell left Fairlawn not long after midnight to confront Harrell in person, with the online trash-talking continuing.
Harrell’s messages seemed to contain the most explicit threats. Among the many read in court was a message to Rosen, “We’re going to see how much you love him after I put him in the dirt.”
And to Dowell, “I guess Imma [sic] going to have to kill you LOL. I think it’s funny you’re flexing your daddy’s gun. Does he know you have it? On my grandma’s grave, I’m going to bust you in your s--- next time I see you and go to jail smiling.”
But Harrell testified that for most of the time the messages were flying, he was convinced that Rosen planned to battle him herself, and he sent messages back saying he was willing to fight a woman.
Still, he testified that sometime that night, Dowell got on a FaceTime conversation between Rosen and Mills and said he would shoot Harrell. Rehak scoffed at the claim, asking why Harrell had never told this to police who questioned him.
Mills testified that he was alarmed enough that he tried to convince Rosen and Dowell to turn back, then to try to impose a no-gun rule on the fight.
Harrell said he looked for his own pistol but found his grandfather had locked it up, so he took a folding knife with him when he stepped outside to meet Dowell.
Sometime after 1 a.m. on Feb. 23, in a cold downpour, lit by the headlights of Rosen and Dowell’s car, Dowell and Harrell traded punches. Harrell said that he was hit repeatedly and fell into a dark ditch, where Dowell, shirtless, stood over him and continued punching.
Harrell testified that Dowell reached toward the rear pocket of his sweat pants. Dowell was known to carry a pistol and Harrell said he thought he was grabbing it, or perhaps had a knife of his own. Harrell said he took out his blade, unfolded it and stabbed upward, hitting Dowell in the neck.
Dr. Gayle Suzuki of the state medical examiner’s office testified that the single stab wound went through Dowell’s carotid artery and that death followed quickly.
Rosen and Mills said they did not see that Dowell had any weapon during the fight.
As Dowell fell, bleeding, Mills ran to call 911, while Harrell, shouting for an ambulance, ran inside and got towels to try to hold against the wound. Rosen left the car and came to Dowell’s side.
A neighbor came outside with a firearm and held Harrell at gunpoint until sheriff’s deputies arrived, Harrell testified.
Much of the dispute between defense and prosecution centered on Dowell’s gun. He did bring it with him but according to Rosen, it stayed in the car. Officers later found it there.
Judge Harrell said there was plenty of evidence that seemed to point the same direction.
Telling Alderman and Dowell’s mother, Pam Dowell, “I am awfully sorry for both of you,” the judge said he partly blamed social media for the fight. It contributed a “remove … and callousness” to the teens’ communication, the judge said.
Judge Harrell said he did not accept Turk’s self-defense argument, and could not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Harrell planned Dowell’s death. But the judge said he did see evidence of malice on Brent Harrell’s part, which justified a finding of second-degree murder.
An unlawful death without malice would be manslaughter.
Judge Harrell said he could not dismiss the anger in Harrell’s messages. He said he also could not ignore how Harrell, at close range, put his knife into Dowell’s neck.
“I don’t think it was a total accident where it wound up,” the judge said.
