Pulaski County store robbery, interrupted by 'brave Samaritan,' brings 22-year sentence
Pulaski County store robbery, interrupted by 'brave Samaritan,' brings 22-year sentence

PULASKI — A Pulaski County prosecutor lambasted both a would-be robber and the Virginia Parole Board on Wednesday, saying David Allen Simpkins should have been in prison for prior offenses when he tried to rob a Dublin gas station last year.

“Simpkins should never have had the opportunity to come to this county,” Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith said at the New Castle man's sentencing hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court. “His criminal reign should end right here.”

David Allen Simpkins

Griffith said Simpkins, 59, had amassed 56 prior felony convictions and 14 robbery convictions and called it a mistake that the state parole board released him in 2019. "They are part of the reason we are here today," Griffith said.

Judge Brad Finch imposed a sentence of 40 years in prison, to be suspended after Simpkins serves 22 years and four months.

"That is Pulaski County justice," Griffith said in a written statement issued after the hearing.

Simpkins faced a single charge of robbery with a gun from an October holdup that was interrupted by a customer — a "brave Samaritan," Griffith said last year. Simpkins pleaded guilty in February.

According to a news release Griffith issued last year, Simpkins had entered a gas station wearing a wig and a mask. He pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. At that point, a customer who was the only other person present intervened, inflicting life-threatening injuries on Simpkins and getting pistol-whipped in the process.

Simpkins got away but was arrested the next day. At the time, his middle was incorrectly reported by the commonwealth's attorney's office as Lee.

On Wednesday, Griffith identified the man who interrupted the robbery as Mitch Gilmer of Pulaski County and said his "lionhearted effort" would never be forgotten. Gilmer could not be immediately contacted.

Simpkins, jailed since his arrest in October, attended the hearing by a video link.

Court records showed that Simpkins still faces robbery, firearms and other charges in Botetourt, Bedford and Henry counties related to incidents in July, August and September, as well as probation violations in Wythe County.

 

Pulaski County prosecutor praises 'brave Samaritan' who took on alleged robber
Crime News

Pulaski County prosecutor praises 'brave Samaritan' who took on alleged robber

An attempted holdup at a Pulaski County gas station was interrupted by a "brave Samaritan" who inflicted life-threatening injuries on the suspect despite being pistol-whipped by the would-be robber, county Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith said Thursday. David Lee Simpkins, 58, of New Castle was charged with armed robbery and was hospitalized with serious injuries, Griffith said. 

