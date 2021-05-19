Pulaski County store robbery, interrupted by 'brave Samaritan,' brings 22-year sentence

PULASKI — A Pulaski County prosecutor lambasted both a would-be robber and the Virginia Parole Board on Wednesday, saying David Allen Simpkins should have been in prison for prior offenses when he tried to rob a Dublin gas station last year.

“Simpkins should never have had the opportunity to come to this county,” Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith said at the New Castle man's sentencing hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court. “His criminal reign should end right here.”

Griffith said Simpkins, 59, had amassed 56 prior felony convictions and 14 robbery convictions and called it a mistake that the state parole board released him in 2019. "They are part of the reason we are here today," Griffith said.

Judge Brad Finch imposed a sentence of 40 years in prison, to be suspended after Simpkins serves 22 years and four months.

"That is Pulaski County justice," Griffith said in a written statement issued after the hearing.

Simpkins faced a single charge of robbery with a gun from an October holdup that was interrupted by a customer — a "brave Samaritan," Griffith said last year. Simpkins pleaded guilty in February.