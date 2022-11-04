Pulaski ex-fugitive charged with attempted murder of law enforcement officers

A Pulaski man accused of stealing a police vehicle and weapons, and of trying to run over two officers, was captured Friday, the town announced.

Jerrod Calablee Brown has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and is being held without bond at the New River Regional Jail.

Brown, 34, also faces charges felony charges of firearm possession and auto theft, in addition to a probation violation, according to jail records.

He was taken into custody without incident after a search that lasted a day and a night, and involved U.S. marshals as well as town police. For much of Thursday, traffic on U.S. 11 over Drapers Mountain was stopped and residents in nearby areas of town were told to shelter in place.

Town spokeswoman Sonia Ramsey wrote in an email that she did not know what charges are being placed against Brown.

Brown's encounter with police began with a domestic dispute involving several people, Ramsey wrote. Officers and Brown were leaving the scene when Brown took the police vehicle, Ramsay wrote. Brown was not in custody at the time.

"The dispute had been de-escalated and no charges were being placed. We are still not certain why Mr. Brown took the vehicle and fled," Ramsey wrote.

After trying to run over the officers, Brown crashed the vehicle, took weapons from it and left on foot, according to police statements. As the search for Brown took shape Thursday, the town reported hearing shots fired but said it was unknown who was shooting. No officers discharged their weapons and no one was reported injured, the town reported Thursday.

On Friday, Ramsey wrote, "Gunshots were fired in the area and heard by officers on scene. At this time, I have no information on who fired the shots other than they were not fired by responding law enforcement."

Several Pulaski County school bus routes were cancelled during Thursday's search for Brown. Students were held inside schools in the afternoon until they were picked up by parents or guardians.