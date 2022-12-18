Pulaski man gets 10 years in child porn case

A Pulaski man convicted of 38 charges of possessing child pornography was sentenced last week to 190 years in prison – with 10 years to serve, and the rest suspended.

Nathan Christopher Harrell, 32, entered no contest pleas in July and was sentenced Tuesday in Pulaski County Circuit Court. Judge Brad Finch imposed five years of prison time on each count, to run consecutively, a sentence the judge has given in other child pornography cases. Finch said that after Harrell served a decade, the remaining 180 years would be suspended.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith issued a statement after the sentencing, praising assistant prosecutor James Crandall’s handling of the case. Griffith also acknowledged the aid of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and a Christiansburg police investigator in the work that led to Harrell’s arrest.

Of the case itself, Griffith wrote that he is proud of his office’s defense of children.

Harrell was represented by the public defender’s office in Pulaski.