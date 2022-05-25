Pulaski military fabric supplier agrees to $3 million federal fine

The United State subsidiary of an international textile manufacturer, based in Pulaski, has agreed to $3 million fine that settles accusations that it defrauded the American military.

In Wednesday's announcement of the settlement United States Attorney Chris Kavanaugh cited the actions of a HEYtex USA employee who came forward as a whistleblower.

The employee "brought information regarding falsified test results to the attention of former company management," Kavanaugh, the federal prosecutor for the Western District of Virginia, said in a prepared statement.

"The employee alleged that on over 100 separate occasions, HEYtex falsely certified that its military-grade fabrics met all requisite performance specifications set by the military when, in fact, the fabrics failed those tests." Kavanaugh continued.

The government charged HEYtex with violating the False Claims Act between January 1, 2013, and December 31, 2018, "when it knowingly sold fabrics to the United States military that failed to meet certain required specifications," according to the government statement.

According to its website, HEYtex USA employs about 90 workers at its plant on Burgis Avenue in Pulaski. It produces coated and laminated textiles for various industrial uses including the military.

The HEYtex Group is headquartered in Germany. Its website lists manufacturing facilities in that country in addition to sites in the Netherlands, China and Malaysia.

"In the settlement, the United States alleged HEYtex caused false claims to be submitted in connection with fabrics manufactured for military and personal equipment," the government statement said, adding that the whistleblower's claims were initially ignored by management.

“We applaud the courageous efforts of whistleblowers, who put their livelihood on the line to do what is right. Whistleblowers are essential to combatting fraud against the government and we aggressively investigate all such allegations,” Kavanaugh said. “We commend our citizen partners and encourage all who know, or have reason to know, of fraud against the government to come forward and report it.”

Part of the case's resolution includes an agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to ensure that HEYtex remains in compliance with testing requirements.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the United States Army Criminal Investigations Division cooperated in prosecuting the case.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only and there has been no determination of liability, the government said.