Pulaski officers seek man who stole, wrecked police car

Pulaski police told residents to shelter in place Thursday as they continue to search for a man accused of stealing a police car and trying to run over two officers.

Gunshots have been reported but police did not fire them, an update posted to the Pulaski Police Department Facebook said. No one is known to be injured, the Facebook post said.

Traffic is not being allowed on U.S. 11 over Draper Mountain, the Facebook post said.

Police identified the man being sought as Jerrod Celablee Brown. A news release said that Brown is accused of stealing a police car and trying to run over two officers, then taking weapons from the vehicle and escaping on foot.

Residents are asked to avoided an area of town around Valley Street and up to the Draper Mountain Overlook, and people within that area should stay in their homes or businesses, police said.

Police ask that anyone who sees anything suspicious should call 911.