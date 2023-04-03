Pulaski police are asking for help finding whoever taped a dog's legs together, put it inside a bucket with the lid on, and dropped the animal into a dumpster.

Someone who heard the dog's sounds found it Friday, police said in a news release sent out on Monday.

The dog is being cared for by Pulaski County Animal Control.

Police called the dog's abandonment "heinous."

According to the news release, the dog was in a dumpster near the Ollie's store in Pulaski. The dog was inside a blue bucket with a white lid labeled "Pioneer Athletics." The bucket is thought to have formerly held field marking paint, the news release said.

Town police are offering a monetary reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, and ask that anyone with information call Detective Rick Riddle at (540) 994-8609.