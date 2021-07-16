Pulaski prosecutor welcomes parole denial for Epperly

A man who four decades ago murdered a Radford University student will not be released on geriatric parole, Pulaski County's top prosecutor announced Friday.

"Pulaski County justice continues to stand," Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith wrote in a characteristically vehement news release. "Over forty years ago, a jury of his peers recommended he spend the rest of life in prison and today is one step closer to making sure that happens."

In April, Griffith announced that he was opposing parole for Stephen Matteson Epperly, who for years been periodically reviewed — and rejected — by the Virginia Parole Board for a release from the life sentence he received in 1980. That was for killing 18-year-old Gina Renee Hall. Griffith noted in April that Epperly's conviction occurred before he was born and said that he had known his entire life about the trauma the case inflicted on the community.

"Mr. Epperly should know by now that as long as I am in office, we will meet him at the gates of parole with a visceral objection," Griffith wrote Friday in his statement.

The Gina Hall murder has continued to attract attention partly because her body was never found. The conviction won by then-Pulaski County Commonwealth's Attorney Everett Shockley remains something of a legal anomaly.