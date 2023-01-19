Pulaski sheriff says body found in New River linked to double homicide

PULASKI — Four persons have been arrested in connection with a double homicide investigation that intensified last weekend after the discovery of a body in the New River.

Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell said Thursday night that the dead man, now identified as Johnny Raymond Thomas 52, of Pulaski, had been fatally shot before he was apparently dumped in the river.

Thomas' body was pulled from the river on Saturday off Clark's Ferry Road, which borders the river near Allisonia.

Additionally, the sheriff disclosed that a second body was recovered from the river, that of Jamie Leigh Frazier, a 25-year-old Dublin woman who Worrell said was Thomas' girlfriend.

He said Thomas and Frazier were last seen alive together on Dec. 14.

Mark David Weiss, 52 of Draper has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder along with felonious firearm use, arson, concealing a dead body and destruction of evidence.

He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Three other Draper residents, Terrance Wayne Edwards, 57, Ashley Nicole Edwards, 36, and Nolan Michael Neil, 18, have been charged with being accessories to the double homicide.

All three are also charged with distruction of evidence.

Also, Terrance Edwards has been charged with arson. Neil has been charged with arson and concealing a dead body.

Worrell said the investigation is continuing.