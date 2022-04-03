Radford authorities investigate after gunfire heard early Sunday near university campus

The Radford University Police Department is investigating after witnesses heard a gunshot off-campus at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

University and Radford city officers responded to the incident near 2nd Avenue and Downey Street. The summons was for a physical altercation, but witnesses told officers they heard gunfire a few minutes before the police arrived, according to a news release.

As suspects had apparently driven away from the area, police said there was no continuing threat to public safety.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this case, police said to contact the criminal investigations division of the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.

