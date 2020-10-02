 Skip to main content
Radford carjacking case resolved with plea
Radford carjacking case resolved with plea

A case that prosecutors called Radford’s first involving a carjacking charge in years wrapped up with guilty pleas and a suspended sentence.

Abigail C. Klink, 23, of New Freedom, New York, pleaded guilty to grand larceny auto theft and assault and battery and was sentenced to a total of 20 years behind bars last week, with all the time suspended. She will have three years of supervised probation and must pay $60 restitution, Judge Joey Showalter ruled at a Sept. 25 hearing in Radford Circuit Court.

On Friday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Annis wrote in an email that charges of carjacking and property damage were dropped “because, among other mitigating factors, Klink had no prior criminal convictions, no weapon was used and she was under the influence of Suboxone at the time.”

Klink was arrested in June after an incident that began when her vehicle broke down in Radford, according to a news release that city police issued at the time. She tried to rent a vehicle but her application was denied.

A man who worked at the rental company gave a ride to Klink. But during the drive, she climbed over the vehicle’s center console and put the vehicle in park, hit the man with her fist, and damaged his phone, police said. When the man got out, Klink drove off in the rental vehicle. Police found her with her broken-down vehicle.

Annis said Radford hadn't had a carjacking for at least four or five years, and that Klink’s case was perhaps the third time he’d seen the charge during more than 15 years of prosecuting cases in the city.

