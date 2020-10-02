Radford carjacking case resolved with plea

A case that prosecutors called Radford’s first involving a carjacking charge in years wrapped up with guilty pleas and a suspended sentence.

Abigail C. Klink, 23, of New Freedom, New York, pleaded guilty to grand larceny auto theft and assault and battery and was sentenced to a total of 20 years behind bars last week, with all the time suspended. She will have three years of supervised probation and must pay $60 restitution, Judge Joey Showalter ruled at a Sept. 25 hearing in Radford Circuit Court.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Annis wrote in an email that charges of carjacking and property damage were dropped “because, among other mitigating factors, Klink had no prior criminal convictions, no weapon was used and she was under the influence of Suboxone at the time.”

Klink was arrested in June after an incident that began when her vehicle broke down in Radford, according to a news release that city police issued at the time. She tried to rent a vehicle but her application was denied.